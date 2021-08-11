Drive To Confirm Biden Nominees Slows As Senate Adjourns

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A White House pick for the Fourth Circuit and several nominees to the federal bench in Connecticut and Virginia saw their confirmation process delayed Wednesday as the Senate postponed work on nominations until after an August recess. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which put on hold a planned business meeting Thursday aimed at moving those nominees closer to a committee vote, also pushed back a confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday on two appointees to the Michigan trial courts. Fresh off clearing a bipartisan, $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan and then immediately pivoting to pass a contentious Democratic budget resolution worth $3.5 trillion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS