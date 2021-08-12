Colo. County Says Utility's Suit Over $464M Dam Is A Rehash

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Denver water authorities don't deserve a rematch over a $464 million hydropower dam expansion project after losing a similar suit in state court, Boulder County officials told a Colorado federal judge Tuesday. The Denver Board of Water Commissioners hit Boulder County with a suit in July, saying it was improperly using a local land use permitting process to obstruct a project expanding Gross Reservoir that had already been green lit by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Boulder County says Denver's complaint mirrors a suit they lost in 2019. That year, Boulder argued in Tuesday's motion to dismiss, a state court judge...

