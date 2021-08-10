US Trustee Says 2nd Circ. Fee Ruling Needs En Banc Redo

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Office of the United States trustee asked for a recent Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruling to be reconsidered by the entire bench, saying the decision to refund quarterly trustee fees paid by a debtor on constitutional grounds undermines the entire trustee program. In the petition for en banc rehearing filed late Monday, attorneys for Region 2 U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington said a three-judge panel that ruled in May that debtor Clinton Nurseries Inc. was owed refunds for quarterly fees paid to the trustee's office erred by finding a 2017 fee structure amendment unconstitutionally nonuniform and is risking...

