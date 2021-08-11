CIT Backs Reduced Chinese Solar Cell Duties After 2nd Redo

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade accepted the U.S. Department of Commerce's reduced anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels after the department finally turned away from a data set it was twice ordered to check. CIT Judge Claire Kelly had sent the 10.81% anti-dumping duties on Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. and other Chinese companies' solar products back to Commerce in January, with instructions to again explain why it calculated the businesses' international freight costs with Maersk shipping data. But after the second remand, Commerce recalculated the freight costs with information from rival shipping company Xenata AS, halving the Chinese...

