Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- On this week's episode of the Pro Say Movie Club, we discuss the 2007 legal thriller "Michael Clayton," and its depiction of corporate litigation and the daily grind of a BigLaw life that values the billable hour above all else. This Week Pro Say Movie Club: Michael Clayton Your browser does not support the audio element. The titular main character, played by George Clooney, is a so-called fixer at a prestigious New York law firm, called in to clean up some of the more unpleasant messes the firm's clients find themselves in. Just when his career starts to wear him down, though, Clayton finds...

