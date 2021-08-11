CBD Co. Slaps Hemp Distributor With $2.5M Defamation Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The parent company of cannabis manufacturers Delta Farms and Spensary hit a hemp distributor with a $2.5 million suit in a California state court, arguing that it smeared the brands' reputation after their distribution agreement went south. In an 11-page complaint, Delta Technologies LLC said that wholesale distributor Vape Whole Supply LLC; its founder, Shivan Kanagaraja; and a group of corporate "alter egos" including Best Industries Inc. publicly discredited hemp and cannabis brands Delta Farms Vape and Spensary's product safety after a "breakdown in their relationship" over accounting discrepancies, such as unauthorized discounts and failed invoices. According to Delta Technologies, the...

