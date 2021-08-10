Ariz. Doctor's Defamation Suit Over 'Idiot' Comment Fails

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit brought by a cardiologist accusing a hospital's cardiology department chairman of defaming him by calling him an "idiot" for allegedly improper patient care, saying such a statement is one of opinion, not fact. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld a Maricopa County judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. James Del Giorno and Janice Dinner in a suit brought by Dr. Moshen Sharifi accusing the pair of making defamatory statements about the cardiologist. Sharifi alleges that Del Giorno, the head of cardiology at...

