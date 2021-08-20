Redgrave Welcomes Martin Tully To Lead Privacy Practice

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Redgrave LLP has bolstered its information law practice with new partner Martin Tully, an energetic leader and nationally recognized expert in the fields of e-discovery, cybersecurity and privacy. Tully called the move to Redgrave's Chicago office an "opportunity to take my information law practice into hyperdrive," and said he's kept a "close professional eye" on the firm's trajectory in the information governance space over the past decade. "They were looking for help on leadership to take the data privacy and cybersecurity practice for the next level, which has been a much bigger part of my practice in the last several years....

