Immigration Board Again Chucks Salvadoran's Relief Bid

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals rejected a Salvadoran woman's bid for cancellation of removal for a second time Tuesday, finding that because she previously obtained deportation relief under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act, she is ineligible for cancellation of removal under a different part of that legislation. The BIA concluded that because Rosa Haydee Hernandez-Romero, a native of El Salvador who sought asylum in the U.S., at one point received special rule cancellation of removal under NACARA, she is barred from receiving another grant of cancellation under a separate section of the same law. In 2012, an immigration...

