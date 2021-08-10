Senate Infrastructure Bill Inches Forward Pot Research Efforts

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday would get the ball rolling on allowing researchers to access marijuana sold in regulated state markets in order to study the effects of cannabis impairment on drivers. The $1.2 trillion bill directs the secretary of transportation to work with the attorney general and Department of Health and Human Services to present a report within two years on how to expedite scientific research into cannabis impairment on drivers who use state-legal cannabis, even if the researchers are in states where the drug is still outlawed. The measure is significant since researchers receiving...

