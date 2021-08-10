6th Circ. Lets ProMedica Drop Rival's Insurance Contracts

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit tossed a preliminary injunction barring ProMedica Health System from terminating insurance contracts with rival St. Luke's Hospital and the hospital's physicians group. In an opinion published Tuesday, the panel said ProMedica "had a legitimate business explanation" for ending its contract with St. Luke's and the damages St. Luke's is seeking are purely monetary, which does not meet the bar of "irreparable harm" required for a preliminary injunction. The panel added that St. Luke's, now owned by McLaren Health Care Corp, "by every measure is well-resourced and well-positioned to compete with ProMedica." "St. Luke's tries to cast this narrative...

