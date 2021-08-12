Cos. Must Consider Legal Risks Of Buy-Now, Pay-Later Tech

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, payment processor Square Inc. announced that it would purchase Afterpay Ltd., a financial technology company offering buy-now, pay-later options on merchant websites and storefronts, for $29 billion. If the deal is completed, Square, which already has point-of-sale systems used by many merchants, might be able to allow consumers to finance their purchase of goods or services almost instantaneously at the point of sale without using traditional credit cards or the delays typically associated with finance applications. A deal of this size shows how important buy-now, pay-later options have become in today's world of consumer finance. But every major development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS