K&L Gates Adds Former Red Hat Atty To Public Cos. Practice

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has tapped a former in-house securities attorney for open source software developer Red Hat Inc. to become a partner in its public companies practice. K&L Gates said on Tuesday that Julie Rizzo will join the firm's office in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will focus her practice on securities law, compliance and reporting, and environmental, social and governance matters. Rizzo told Law360 Pulse in an email on Wednesday that working for K&L Gates will allow her "to bring together my previous global and regional law firm, regulatory and in-house work experience to work with clients on the questions that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS