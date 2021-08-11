Peanut Processors To Shell Out $34M In Fees In Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday awarded more than $34 million in attorney fees to class counsel who secured more than $100 million in settlement funds for a class of peanut farmers accusing three major peanut shelling companies of artificially flattening the price they paid for crops. On July 27 the court granted final approval of the $45 million settlement with Golden Peanut Co., the last defendant in the case. That ruling resolved the litigation after a federal judge on April 5 approved settlements with the two other defendants, Olam Peanut Shelling Co. and Birdsong Corp., which settled for $7.75 million...

