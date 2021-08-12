Buchanan Ingersoll Adds 2 Counsel In Miami

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh-based Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC boosted its tax section and bankruptcy practice out of Miami on Tuesday with the addition of two counsel. Roselvin Edelman joins the firm as a counsel in its tax section, moving over from her partner position at Harper Meyer. Additionally, Nicole G. Helmstetter comes to Buchanan Ingersoll as a counsel in its bankruptcy and creditors' rights practice from her partner role at Agentis Law in Miami. "Rose and Nicole are fantastic additions to our Miami office," Jennifer Olmedo-Rodriguez, head of the firm's South Florida location, said in a statement. "They both bring tremendous experience in...

