Real Estate Sales Must Address COVID Deferred Rent

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A typical real estate sale agreement likely does not specifically address rent deferred due to COVID-19, which may leave the parties scrambling to clarify what the rent actually is, who gets allocated what, and how and when that allocation gets paid. Many landlords and tenants agreed to some form of rent relief during the COVID-19 crisis, including future payments of deferred rent. Landlords who are now selling properties that include deferred rent payment arrangements need to address that future stream of payments in several ways, particularly because not everyone involved in the sale may know about the rent deferral or because...

