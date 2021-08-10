Embezzler's Retirement Funds Can Be Seized, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of embezzling $19 million from his employer can be forced to give the company his retirement savings as restitution, the Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday, as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn't protect 401(k) assets from seizure in criminal cases. The appellate court's ruling upholds a Virginia federal court's opinion that Jon Lawrence Frank can be forced to give his roughly half a million dollars in 401(k) savings to NCI Information Systems. The court ruled a 1996 federal law governing criminal restitution overrides a section of ERISA protecting retirement savings from being taken. The Mandatory Victims Restitution Act...

