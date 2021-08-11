Sweetbridge Sues Robinson & Cole Over Breached M&A Deal

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Robinson & Cole LLP allegedly breached its contract with legal recruiter Sweetbridge Group by sharing confidential information concerning a potential merger or acquisition with a Sweetbridge competitor, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in South Dakota federal court. The District of South Dakota should order Robinson & Cole to pay the $2.25 million commission that Sweetbridge anticipated collecting for connecting the firm with possible M&A targets, according to the legal recruiter. The potential deal fell through after Robinson & Cole shared the names of the three firms that Sweetbridge identified with a rival legal recruiter, according to the complaint. "As a...

