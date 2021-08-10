Biden Names US Atty Picks For SDNY, EDNY, 6 Other Offices

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped eight new nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys across the country, including the first Black attorney to lead the Southern District of New York and a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP partner to head the Eastern District of New York. Damian Williams, who is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in New York's Southern District, got the nod to lead that office while Breon S. Peace, a white-collar defense attorney and Cleary partner, was selected to lead the Eastern District. Biden also shared his picks for the Northern District of New York, the Eastern and...

