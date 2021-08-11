US Wins Bid To Expand Scope Of Assange Extradition Appeal

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 6:15 PM BST) -- The U.S. government can expand its appeal against a decision blocking the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to America on espionage charges, a London court ruled Wednesday. Two High Court Judges have ruled that the U.S. can challenge the admissibility of evidence given by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's psychiatric expert at the appeal on his extradition in October. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) In a High Court ruling, two judges said the U.S. can rely on two further grounds of appeal, including challenging the admissibility of evidence given by Assange's psychiatric expert, when the full appeal takes place in October. District Judge...

