FCA Win Fires Warning Shot To Sector On Pension Middlemen

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority's recent court success cracking down on middlemen hawking pensions products is a warning call to the rest of the industry to be wary of unregulated advisers, attorneys say. The Court of Appeal's ruling last week that Avacade Ltd., its directors and a related company strayed beyond "introducing" retirees to pensions experts to "advising" clients on how to invest their hard-earned money has the potential to reshape the role of unregulated players in the industry. "The unregulated introducer model for 'funneling' retail customers towards high-risk investments within a SIPP wrapper is dead," Addleshaw Goddard LLP's Jade Murray said. ...

