UK Band Escapes Copyright Suit From 'Voice' Contestant

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 9:31 PM BST) -- British pop star James Newman and members of the band Rudimental have beat copyright claims from a former contestant on "The Voice UK" after a judge ruled Wednesday their 2013 hit, "Waiting All Night," didn't copy a song she wrote years earlier. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli concluded that "while there are objective similarities between the choruses" of "Waiting" and Kelly-Marie Smith's song, "there are differences which ... are not insignificant." "Waiting All Night," on which Newman was a co-writer, won British Single of the Year in 2014 at the Brit Awards, England's equivalent to the Grammys. Smith's copying claims were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS