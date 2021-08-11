4 Firms Guide $2.2B Deal For PE-Backed Vine Energy

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 11:38 AM EDT) -- Chesapeake Energy has agreed to buy private equity-backed natural gas producer Vine Energy for roughly $2.2 billion in order to boost its ability to supply gas throughout North America, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal built by four law firms. The transaction calls for Plano, Texas-headquartered Vine Energy Inc. to be integrated into Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy Corp., according to a statement. Vine, which is 70% owned by affiliates of private equity giant The Blackstone Group Inc., develops natural gas properties, primarily in the Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in Northwest Louisiana. "This transaction strengthens Chesapeake's competitive position, meaningfully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS