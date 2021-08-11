Gunderson Dettmer-Led People.ai Hits $1.1B Value In Series D

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- People.ai, a sales startup specializing in machine learning, announced Wednesday it hit a $1.1 billion valuation after raising $100 million in a Series D funding round steered by Gunderson Dettmer. Mike Dinsdale of San Francisco-based Akkadian Ventures and Abdulla AlBanna of Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital co-led the fundraising cycle, with additional investment from ICONIQ Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The extra money will go toward People.ai's "SmartData" platform, which tracks a business' revenue data and communication channels, including email correspondence and video conferences, and suggests ways to improve sales and productivity based on what it learns. The platform also automates data...

