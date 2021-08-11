Giorgio Armani's Furniture Deal Fight Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed against Giorgio Armani by its former exclusive home furnishing dealer must be arbitrated, a Florida federal judge has ruled, rejecting arguments that the claims aren't bound by an arbitration clause because they stem from an oral contract renewal agreement. Mediterranea Trading Co. LLC claims that Armani engaged in deceptive and unfair trade practices by making false promises to renew an exclusive retail agreement for five years. U.S. District Judge Joan A. Lenard wrote in her order on Tuesday that although the oral agreement did not include an arbitration clause, the original supply contract with a mandatory arbitration provision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS