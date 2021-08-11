Feds Oppose Prison For Fired NCAA Coach's Blackmail Threat

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A University of Louisville assistant men's basketball coach was having a "difficult day in his life" when he responded to being fired by trying to extort the school for $425,000, federal prosecutors said Tuesday in seeking a no-prison sentence. In a sentencing memorandum filed in Kentucky federal court, the government asked U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton to sentence Dino J. Gaudio, 64, to probation and a $10,000 fine for threatening to expose purported NCAA rule violations unless the university paid him an additional 17 months' salary. Prosecutors alleged in May that Gaudio made the demands after hearing during a March 17 in-person meeting that his contract...

