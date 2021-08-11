Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Erred In Upholding Seismic Tech Patent

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday vacated a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that Seabed Geosolutions (US) Inc. failed to show claims in rival Magseis FF LLC's patent covering marine seismic surveying technology are invalid as anticipated or obvious. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that the board construed a key term in the patent too narrowly, and the panel sent the case back to the PTAB for further proceedings. The decision comes less than two weeks after the appeals court affirmed two separate PTAB decisions invalidating claims in two related Magseis patents. The patents are all at issue...

