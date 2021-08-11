Juniper Gets PTAB Review Despite June Trial In WDTX

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review claims of a Correct Transmission LLC patent that Juniper Networks Inc. stands accused of infringing with its telecommunications equipment, even though the related case in Texas federal court is heading to trial next summer. The PTAB refused to use its discretion Monday to deny Juniper's inter partes review petition under its Fintiv precedent, saying that while the trial would likely finish before the IPR did, the litigation is still in its early stages. Additionally, Juniper has agreed not to pursue any invalidity claims that could have been raised at the PTAB...

