Mallinckrodt Asks For Another 3-Month Hold On Product Suits

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge for another three-month freeze of litigation against the company, saying with the confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan in sight it can't afford the distraction of dealing with thousands of lawsuits. In a brief filed Tuesday, Mallinckrodt said that with creditors voting on its Chapter 11 plan and a hearing on its approval just six weeks away, now was not the time to restart litigation that's been on hold since the company entered bankruptcy last year. "With confirmation so close at hand, the debtors cannot afford to allow the distraction and strain...

