Pa. College Can't Escape Virus Tuition Refund Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Western Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday maintained the bulk of a proposed class action seeking tuition refunds from a Pittsburgh-based private college that shifted to online instruction when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, reasoning that students adequately alleged that the school breached an implied contract to provide in-person instruction. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan denied Point Park University's bid to escape four students' claims of breach of an implied contract for "a traditional in-person, on-campus experience" for during spring 2020 and unjust enrichment, finding that the plaintiffs sufficiently identified facts suggesting a "plausible entitlement" to relief. "Because the multi-faceted contractual...

