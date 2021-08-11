Calif. Can't Stop Vegan Dairy From Using 'Butter' Label

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The state of California can't stop a vegan dairy company from using phrases like "butter," "lactose free," "cruelty free" and "revolutionizing dairy with plants" on its labels, but can restrict its use of the phrase "hormone free," a California federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg was unmoved by the state's presentation of a study that found that 26% of consumers misidentified plant-based cheese products, largely handing a win to Miyoko's Kitchen and following the framework laid out in a preliminary injunction issued in the case a year ago. Citing the preliminary injunction, Judge Seeborg said the state's interpretation...

