Biden Bets On An Insider To Steady A Roiled SDNY

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- If confirmed, Damian Williams could have a short honeymoon as Manhattan's U.S. attorney. The Southern District of New York, a crown jewel of the U.S. Department of Justice, has lost some of its luster in recent years, with hidden-evidence scandals and tumultuous political entanglements damaging its reputation as an elite outfit. In choosing Williams, a longtime assistant U.S. attorney at SDNY who would become the office's first Black leader, President Joe Biden is betting that an insider at 1 St. Andrew's Plaza is best suited to steady the ship and notch marquee cases in the administration's enforcement agenda. Williams, who leads...

