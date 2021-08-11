$95M Ch. 7 Suit Says Black Diamond Looted Bayou Steel

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The trustee overseeing the Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings of metal recycler Bayou Steel BD Holdings LLC sued the company's former equity owner Wednesday in Delaware, saying Black Diamond bought the company and doomed it to bankruptcy after siphoning off $30 million. In the suit, trustee George Miller is seeking to recover the $30 million transfer he alleges left Bayou Steel insolvent as well as $65 million in damages incurred by the debtor after Black Diamond sold off the company's most successful business unit and starved the company of needed liquidity after buying Bayou Steel in 2016. "Promptly orchestrating the sale of...

