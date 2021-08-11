Credit Platform Upgrade Grabs $105M In Series E

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Upgrade Inc., a financial technology company offering credit services, said Wednesday it is valued at $3.325 billion thanks to a $105 million Series E funding round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies. Investors Ventura Capital and BRV also joined KDT, which is Koch Industries' investing arm, in the funding round, the company said. "We are seeing rapid innovation in banking, and believe fintech, and neobanks in particular, will profoundly transform the banking industry to the greater benefit of consumers," Byron Knight, managing director at KDT, said in a press release. A neobank is an online-only financial institution that is similar to a...

