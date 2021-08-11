New DACA Rule Expected Soon

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can soon expect regulations proposing an avenue to help them stay in the country, in the wake of a Texas federal court ruling deeming their deportation protections illegal. The White House's budget office posted a notice on Tuesday saying it has received a draft rule to reshape the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which offers work permits and protection from deportation for those who grew up in the U.S. after having been brought here as children. The notice comes a little over a month after U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen determined...

