Fitness Chain Faces GDPR Suit Over UK Data Breach

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 12:45 PM BST) -- A fitness chain has been hit with a privacy lawsuit by a former member after his personal data was stolen and compromised during a cyberattack, which he said had caused him anxiety and distress. Karl Fleetwood, a former member of the gym chain Total Fitness Health Clubs Ltd., has told the High Court that the club owes him damages after it suffered a data breach and his personal information was stolen, although it is not known who carried out the attack. Total Fitness admitted to Fleetwood in an email in February that it had been hit by a cyberattack and that...

