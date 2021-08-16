Menopause Drug Marketer Settles Suit Against Manufacturer

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 8:11 PM BST) -- A Canadian company that markets a menopause treatment has reached a £1.7 million ($2.4 million) settlement with a British drugmaker it accused of not fixing cross-contamination problems that held up production of its product because the manufacturer wanted to shutter an unprofitable factory. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. announced Thursday that it had accepted the settlement offer made by Recipharm Ltd., resolving High Court litigation it had filed in England back in June 2020. The suit claimed that the suspension of Recipharm's manufacturing license in August 2018 was a violation of the contractual obligations of the company in Lancashire, northwest England, and led...

