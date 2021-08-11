Calif. Judge Tosses Challenge to Tribal Windfarm

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against the federal government for greenlighting a tribe's $400 million wind farm, noting that she was unconvinced the litigation transcended the private interests of local landowners. In her order Friday, U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino found that the Campo Kumeyaay Nation was a necessary party to the lawsuit filed by a neighboring rancher and her organization, Backcountry Against Dumps — and the tribe's sovereign immunity prevents it from being joined as a party to the action. Donna Tisdale, a rancher who lives outside the Campo Kumeyaay reservation in eastern San Diego County, tried...

