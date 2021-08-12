Insurer Considerations For Post-Pandemic Virtual Mediation

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the course of the pandemic, so too did the use of virtual mediation as a means of dispute resolution. The utilization of mediation to resolve disputes has quickly become even more popular as it can be done in a completely virtual setting, eliminating the need for face-to-face meetings or travel. In addition to the social distancing perks, mediation offers the benefit of allowing parties to avoid the court systems, which have been completely disrupted during the pandemic. Also, virtual mediations may be especially useful in insurance litigation where the mediation may be court-mandated,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS