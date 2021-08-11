Instacart Asks Appeals Court To Deliver Claims To Arbitration

Law360, San Francisco (August 11, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Instacart urged a California appeals court Wednesday to reverse a lower court's order and send a courier's California Private Attorneys General Act claims to arbitration, arguing that recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions override a California Supreme Court decision holding that PAGA claims lie outside the Federal Arbitration Act's coverage. During a remote hearing Wednesday, counsel for the grocery delivery platform urged the court to reconsider its tentative ruling affirming a lower court's 2020 order denying Instacart's bid to compel to arbitration delivery courier Christian Malaspina's labor violation claims. Instacart attorney Julia L. Allen of Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP tried to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS