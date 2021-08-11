Limetree Bay Gets OK For $10M DIP Draw, September Auction

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday gave oil refinery Limetree Bay permission to tap into $10 million in financing to get it through the next three weeks of its Chapter 11 case and help it prepare to auction its assets, although he repeated his worry the sale timeline is too short. Following a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved Limetree's spending plans for the rest of the month as well as its sale procedures after hearing it had resolved issues with its debtor-in-possession lender that had derailed a previous hearing on the issues this week. Limetree Bay Refining and several...

