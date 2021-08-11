FCC Fines Two Firms For Sharing Spectrum Bidding Plans

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission fined two broadband service providers a total of $80,000 in separate actions Wednesday to enforce rules blocking companies from talking with each other about spectrum auction bid strategies. Following investigations of firms in Washington and Iowa, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau adopted two consent decrees that not only impose civil penalties but also require compliance plans to ensure they follow the rules while taking part in future federal auctions of the airwaves. The fines against Router12 Networks LLC for $50,000 and Nikola Engineering Inc. for $30,000 stem from each firm "engaging in prohibited communications of its bidding and...

