Marijuana Conviction Costs Man Deportation Relief

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied a Mexican man's appeal of his deportation order Wednesday, saying the Board of Immigration Appeals was correct in ruling that his past conviction for marijuana possession made him ineligible for cancellation of removal. Juan Guillermo Sanchez-Ruano said the courts incorrectly linked his possession conviction to a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act governing admissibility, even though he had entered the U.S. legally prior to the crime. But the three-judge circuit panel said the difference between "inadmissible" migrants, who entered without authorization and "deportable" migrants, who entered lawfully, mattered only while the government is trying to establish...

