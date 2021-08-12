Prepare For More Audits Of Tax Info And Withholding Filings

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has set forth an array of big-ticket proposals since taking office and at least one thing seems to be clear: Increased enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service is on the horizon. Since taking office, the administration has proposed a variety of tax compliance initiatives that seek to (1) collect additional revenue and (2) close the so-called tax gap — i.e., the difference between taxes owed to the government and taxes actually paid. Although many of these initiatives are still being considered and negotiated in Congress, tax professionals are anticipating an increase in tax compliance enforcement through increased IRS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS