Commerce Whacks Chinese Refrigerant With Steep Early Levy

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Chinese producers of a type of refrigerant face steep anti-dumping duties reaching up to 280.48% after the U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday preliminarily ruled that importers were selling the goods in the U.S. at unfair prices. Commerce's International Trade Administration assigned a 280.37% dumping rate for pentafluoroethane, or R-125, produced by Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. and a 280.48% dumping margin for imports made by companies considered part of the China-wide entity. Fox Rothschild LLP's Lizbeth Levinson, an attorney for Sanmei, told Law360 she was "extremely surprised by the results." "We have not yet seen the calculations," she said...

