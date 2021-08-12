Partial Class Cert. Granted In Suit Against Flint Engineers

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Flint residents have been granted partial class certification in a suit seeking to hold two engineering firms accountable for their work advising the Michigan city on its lead water crisis, after a federal judge tinkered with their proposed definitions for doing so. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy divided claims against engineering firms into two issue classes with the aim of considering the distinct timelines of work done by engineering companies Veolia North America, or VNA, and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc., or LAN, both of which were hired to help the city as it struggled with its water contamination crisis....

