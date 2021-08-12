Infrastructure Bill's Crypto Crackdown May Yet Be Tamed

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The ramped-up tax reporting measures in the U.S. Senate's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill generated enormous pushback from the cryptocurrency industry, but the provisions could still be clarified down the road in ways that allay some industry concerns, attorneys told Law360. The $1.2 trillion bill that cleared the chamber Tuesday included a controversial measure that ramps up information reporting requirements for brokers in the digital asset space. Major players in the cryptocurrency industry are ripping into new reporting requirements in the U.S. Senate's recent infrastructure bill, but experts say there is still time for changes. (AP Photo/ Vincent Yu) The provision drew an outcry...

