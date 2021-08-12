Claims Filed Too Late In Cook Medical Vein Filter Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge has thrown out a suit alleging a Michigan man was implanted with a faulty inferior vena cava filter made by Cook Medical LLC, saying the suit was filed after the statute of limitations had expired. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young dismissed claims by Diondrae Boone and his partner, April McLilly, which they had filed in multidistrict litigation over the filters using the MDL's short-form complaint in May 2019. According to the suit, Boone was implanted with a Cook Günther Tulip Vena Cava Filter in Flint, Michigan, in October 2015. His physician...

