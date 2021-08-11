Giuliani, Powell And MyPillow Can't Slip $1.3B Dominion Suits

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss US Dominion Inc.'s $1.3 billion suits against allies of former President Donald Trump, ruling that the voting machine company had adequately alleged that the defendants' statements about the 2020 election could be defamatory. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols denied motions to dismiss from former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudolph W. Giuliani, and MyPillow Inc. CEO Mike Lindell, who'd argued that Denver-based Dominion failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that they acted with actual malice when they claimed the company rigged the November 2020 election. Notably, Judge Nichols rejected Lindell's...

