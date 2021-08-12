3 Firms Stir Up $1.06B PE Deal For European Vodka Co.

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- U.K. private equity shop CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy European alcoholic beverage company Stock Spirits Group PLC for roughly £767 million ($1.06 billion), the companies said Thursday, in a deal stirred up by Freshfields, Clifford Chance and Slaughter and May. The cash bid — which is being unanimously recommended by the boards of directors for both sides — sees a CVC-backed entity called Sunray Investments Luxembourg Sarl offering to pay 377 pence per share for Stock Spirits, according to a statement. That's equivalent to a premium of 41% over the target's closing price Wednesday. As a result of the...

